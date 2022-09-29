Isha Koppikar Narang praises the nine colours associated with Navratri

Navratri is a celebration of womanhood and women’s emotions. Devotees pray to the nine avatars of the Goddess through colours, which signify different moods and energies. Isha Koppikar took the opportunity during this time of the year to pay a tribute to the Goddess through clothing inspired by nine colours of Navratri.
The actress shares, “As we all know, each day of Navratri stands for a particular colour and has some significance, so I try to co-ordinate with the colours. The nine colours, orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow, green, grey, purple and pink signify energy, purity, fearlessness, prosperity, happiness, growth, strength, intellect and compassion, respectively. The festival brings with itself a different level of joy. This year, I will definitely take time out to go and enjoy the traditional dandiya and garba nights with my friends.”
