Ishaan Dhawan talks about how he bagged Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara —Samay Sadi Se Pare

What influenced you to pursue a career as an actor?

As a software engineer, I didn’t come to Mumbai to become an actor. I stumbled upon acting by chance, leading me to where I am now. My role in Dhruv Tara — Samay Sadi Se Pare offers a unique opportunity to explore a character unlike any I’ve played before.

How did you bag the role?

When I received the call for Dhruv Tara — Samay Sadi Se Pare, I happened to be at Vaishno Devi, and it felt like a divine sign that was urging me to take on the role and give it my all.

What is so special about the character?

I was impressed by the story’s uniqueness. It was a fascinating concept in which a girl from the past travelled through a time portal to the present day to find a cure for her brother. The character of Dhruv resonated with me instantly, and I knew I was meant to bring him to life on screen.

How has it been playing the lead with Riya Sharma?

Working with Riya has been an absolute pleasure. She is an incredibly dedicated, hardworking, and optimistic individual.

What is your mantra of success?

Hard work has always been my mantra. You will succeed if you put your heart and soul towards achieving your goal. I create goals for myself and know the ladders I need to step on to reach those goals.

How important is developing a personal style when it comes to acting?

I am a director’s child, and I value the importance of listening to the director’s instructions carefully, ensuring that I understand my character thoroughly. But I also like taking creative risks to add my own unique elements to the role.