Ishan Mishra, who is known for Season 2 of web series Laakhon Mein Ek, is all set to make his film debut with ‘Janhit Main Jari’. He gets candid…

How excited are you to make a debut in films?

Extremely excited! This is my first feature film releasing in theatres. It’s a dream come true for any actor in the world. Plus, you are a part of a story that conveys an important social message and is helmed by so many good filmmakers.

Tell us about your role in Janhit Mein Jaari…

I am playing a very interesting character called Achaanak Kumar, who is a salesman. The film will definitely be worth watching.

How was your experience shooting in your hometown?

A major part of the film was shot in my hometown - Gwalior. Everyone on the sets was so supportive; be it the director, star cast or the team.

Any favourite memories from the sets?

The best memory is my mother getting my lunch delivered in a dabba on the sets. She was really excited to be on the sets for the first time.

You are also a part of Vijay Sethupati’s Mumbaikar. How was it working with the South-Indian star?

I did not share the screen with Vijay sir in Mumbaikar, but I am such a huge fan of his work that I used to go to the sets many times just to watch him perform. He is a superstar and has a huge fan-following, but I can’t tell you how grounded he is.

When did you get into acting?

In 2018, I finally decided to quit my job and started auditioning for roles.

Who is your inspiration?

My parents and my sister. All of them have always encouraged me in every aspect and motivated me even when I did not succeed. They have made me understand what life is about and how to find that little ray of happiness in difficult situations.

Do you think OTT has given a platform to all new actors who were otherwise struggling to get work?

Absolutely! Not just actors, but technicians and crew members too. OTT is a boon for actors and has opened a new world. You can yourself see the volume of OTT content now. And it is directly proportional to the amount of work an actor gets.

What are your other upcoming projects?

I am currently shooting for a feature film in Jabalpur, but it has not been announced yet. I am really looking forward to this one.