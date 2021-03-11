Ishan Mishra, who is known for Season 2 of web series Laakhon Mein Ek, is all set to make his film debut with ‘Janhit Main Jari’. He gets candid…

Ishan Mishra, who is known for Season 2 of web series Laakhon Mein Ek, is all set to make his film debut with ‘Janhit Main Jari’. He gets candid…

Ishan Mishra

How excited are you to make a debut in films?

Extremely excited! This is my first feature film releasing in theatres. It’s a dream come true for any actor in the world. Plus, you are a part of a story that conveys an important social message and is helmed by so many good filmmakers.

Tell us about your role in Janhit Mein Jaari…

I am playing a very interesting character called Achaanak Kumar, who is a salesman. The film will definitely be worth watching.

How was your experience shooting in your hometown?

A major part of the film was shot in my hometown - Gwalior. Everyone on the sets was so supportive; be it the director, star cast or the team.

Any favourite memories from the sets?

The best memory is my mother getting my lunch delivered in a dabba on the sets. She was really excited to be on the sets for the first time.

You are also a part of Vijay Sethupati’s Mumbaikar. How was it working with the South-Indian star?

I did not share the screen with Vijay sir in Mumbaikar, but I am such a huge fan of his work that I used to go to the sets many times just to watch him perform. He is a superstar and has a huge fan-following, but I can’t tell you how grounded he is.

When did you get into acting?

In 2018, I finally decided to quit my job and started auditioning for roles.

Who is your inspiration?

My parents and my sister. All of them have always encouraged me in every aspect and motivated me even when I did not succeed. They have made me understand what life is about and how to find that little ray of happiness in difficult situations.

Do you think OTT has given a platform to all new actors who were otherwise struggling to get work?

Absolutely! Not just actors, but technicians and crew members too. OTT is a boon for actors and has opened a new world. You can yourself see the volume of OTT content now. And it is directly proportional to the amount of work an actor gets.

What are your other upcoming projects?

I am currently shooting for a feature film in Jabalpur, but it has not been announced yet. I am really looking forward to this one.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

2
Punjab

Hoshiarpur: Six-year-old boy rescued from borewell dies

3
Punjab

Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP

4
Punjab

6-year-old boy falls into 100-foot-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

5
Patiala

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

6
Nation

Dominica drops 'illegal entry' charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

7
Nation

Ajay Devgn-like car stunt lands Noida man in jail: 2 SUVs impounded

8
Sports

Umran always has self belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

9
Nation

Quad Summit opportunity to review progress of grouping's initiatives: PM Modi

10
Nation

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Top News

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

PM Modi arrives in Japan on 2-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...

Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

Govt-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Asst profs, librarians' front takes out protest march

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Khuda Lahora villagers up in arms

Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Body of Delhi tourist found in Parbati river in Himachal after 15 days

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Only preference in job, no mandatory employment for 1984 riot victims: Delhi High Court

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas

Car falls off flyover, one dies, 4 injured

Excessive nitrate in fodder kills four buffaloes in Nawanshahr

Eyeing greener pastures, youth falling prey to scams

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Raw material, goods worth lakhs destroyed in cloth factory blaze in Ludhiana

Woman employee of gurdwara killed

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections