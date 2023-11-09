‘It feels great to be back’: Gulki Joshi says the decision to bring her back as Haseena in Vanshaj was largely driven by popular demand

How does it feel to be associated with a show like Vanshaj, which brings a story that challenges the age-old norms of succession to the forefront?

The audience is loving this show because it’s captivating and has changed how stories are told on TV. The efforts have certainly paid off because they were extremely gripping when I watched the episodes. The relationships and conflicts within the show are also defined exceptionally well.

How will your character Haseena Malik help Yuvika find the real culprit?

Haseena plays a crucial role in Vanshaj as Yuvika’s ally and guide in her quest for the truth. My character serve as the guiding force, working with Yuvika to bring the real culprit to light and ultimately solve this mystery.

What’s the equation between Haseena and Yuvika in the show, and how does the relationship evolve as the story progresses?

The relationship between Haseena and Yuvika in the show is quite remarkable, much like the bond between Krishna and Arjuna in the epic Mahabharata. Initially, Haseena enters as Yuvika’s savior during a challenging time when Yuvika is badly injured. As the story unfolds, Yuvika and Haseena’s relationship evolves into a close and trusting bond. Yuvika, who is skeptical of people, comes to see Haseena as a sister figure.

How do you prepare for a role like Haseena?

At first, I felt the need for preparation, especially since I was returning to this role after a while. However, when I put on Haseena Malik’s costume, it was as if she became a part of me again. While shooting for Vanshaj, it took me just a day to adapt to the new environment as the cast was incredibly welcoming, and it didn’t feel like I was working with them for the first time. What is particularly interesting about Haseena is that she often delivers these long, dramatic dialogues, which can be challenging.

Haseena is a beloved character from Maddam Sir. How has the audience responded?

The response has been overwhelming. My social media is flooded with messages and I had no idea that the audience eagerly awaited my return. The decision to bring me back was largely driven by popular demand, and it feels great to be back. While I miss my Maddam Sir team, Anjali has been a fantastic co-star.