‘It felt surreal’: Madhavan on receiving the Padma Shri

Ranganathan Madhavan, fondly referred to by fans as Maddy, is a highly acclaimed Indian actor, screenwriter, director, and film producer known for his extensive work in Tamil and Hindi cinema. He stands out as one of the few actors in India who commands a true pan-Indian appeal- a distinction now fittingly recognised by the Government of India with the prestigious Padma Shri, conferred upon him at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23. Maddy started his journey in the early 1990s with popular Hindi soap operas like Banegi Apni Baat and Sea Hawks. He achieved stardom in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's hit romantic drama Alai Payuthey (2000), and gained national popularity with iconic films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), and the blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009).

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We talk to the actor…

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What was it like receiving the Padma Shri from President Murmu?

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It felt surreal! I felt my life had come full circle. To receive this prestigious honour from the President with the Prime Minister watching…time stopped still. There is no other recognition that could compare to a National Padma award.

You must have worked hard to get here!

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That is true. But you know what really counts? A solid sense of reality about one’s abilities. To stay grounded you don’t only need a family, you also need a family that tells you the truth and doesn’t pander to you or and flatter you. I know of so many actors who have failed to grow without a solid support system.

Want to name some of them?

You expect me to bite that bait? That’s another trick to long term-survival in this business: mind your own business.

Okay, which according to you, is the landmark of you career?

Straightaway, Banegi Apni Baat. My fan club suddenly grew after this series. Then, Mani Ratnam’s Alai Payuthe. I’d be eternally indebted to Mani for giving me that opportunity. My Hindi debut in Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. It may not have been a big hit on release, but over the years it has become a cult film. More recently, Maidaan was a game-changer for me. It expanded my range. I didn’t know I could be so evil.

Neither did I! What can the audience expect from you in the coming years?

More changes, hopefully more surprises. I wouldn’t want to repeat myself in any phase of my career. I want to continue reinventing myself for as long as I am active as an actor.

Closing thoughts?

God has been kind. I am blessed with a wife and a son who are a reminder of how blessed I am. By God’s grace my son Vedaant is doing well in his chosen field (swimming). I can’t complain. I have a charmed life. I wouldn’t exchange it for anything in the world.