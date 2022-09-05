It has been a rags to riches story for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestant Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu will be seen winning hearts by showcasing his life’s story through an emotional dance performance in Colors’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He receives a sweet surprise when his sister comes to support him, shares how her brother has grown over the years and been a support to the family. Overwhelmed by emotions, Faisu looks back on his journey and his life as a salesman. Faisal says, “I feel blessed to be part of this prestigious show. I still have more room to showcase my true potential, but this platform is a blessing.”

He continues, “My family has been extremely supportive and consistent from the beginning. The Jhalak stage is a huge platform for me, and I hope to make my clan and fans proud.” After his power-packed performance, Faisal’s sister talks about how he would never skip his gym routine and was the breadwinner in the family. She also reveals that Faisal still gives whatever he earns to his mother and does not keep a single penny with himself. From being a salesperson to a celebrity with over 28 million followers, his journey is truly inspiring.