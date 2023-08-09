 It is against societal norms. It is against all odds. Yet, these moms, who either gave birth out of wedlock or took to adoption, fought it out and emerged victorious : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • It is against societal norms. It is against all odds. Yet, these moms, who either gave birth out of wedlock or took to adoption, fought it out and emerged victorious

It is against societal norms. It is against all odds. Yet, these moms, who either gave birth out of wedlock or took to adoption, fought it out and emerged victorious

It is against societal norms. It is against all odds. Yet, these moms, who either gave birth out of wedlock or took to adoption, fought it out and emerged victorious

Sushmita Sen



Sheetal

Although not many, some women have defied societal norms of becoming a parent. As Ileana D’Cruz gave birth to a son recently while embracing single parenthood, we take a look at other celebrities who have taken the same route.

Kalki Koechlin

Bold step

Actress Neena Gupta was the first actress from Bollywood who raised her child, Masaba Gupta, alone. She had a brief affair with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. When she got pregnant, she decided to give the child a life. The actress had described it all in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. During the 90s, her family, was against this bold step, although her father was a big support. Even her college friend, late actor Satish Kaushik was willing to get married to support Neena, but the actress delivered Masaba in 1989 and got married to a non-celebrity, Vivek Mehra, in 2008. It was Neena’s second marriage, the first time she got married was at age 20, but it lasted only a year.

Raveena Tandon

Actress Kalki Koechlin was earlier married to director Anurag Kashyap, but they called it quits in 2015 even before completing five years. Later, she gave birth to a baby girl in 2020. Kalki shared the name of her daughter’s father, Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician. At the time of her birth in 2020, their relationship was at a very initial stage and knowing how the earlier publicised divorce affected her, Kalki kept things private. Now, Guy is her boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Sappho, named after a Greek poet.

Sakshi Tanwar

The most recent pregnancy that hit the tabloids is that of actress Ileana D’Cruz. She kept it private until April when it was announced via a cute Instagram post. On August 1, D’Cruz welcomed a baby boy whom she named Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress has kept the name of baby’s father hidden from everybody. Although she has hinted at dating a mystery man, she hasn’t disclosed much about her plans to get married.

Ekta Kapoor

Surrogacy magic

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who is a known name in TV shows and films, has become a single mom to a son born via surrogacy. Just like her brother Tushar Kapoor, she hasn’t gotten married but was more than willing to start a family of her own. Her son, Ravie Kapoor, was born on January 27, 2019, while Tusshar’s baby came home in 2017.

Neena Gupta

Adoption route

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen stood up for single parent’s rights. The actress, who had adopted a daughter, Renee, in 2000 put up a strong legal fight when her matter came up in High Court, disallowing her to adopt. The actress not only won that case, but also set a precedent for several others to follow. She later adopted another daughter, Alisah, in 2010, after fighting one more legal battle.

Although actress Raveena Tandon adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, she did so quietly to avoid media attention. The actress married film distributer Anil Thadani in 2004 and has two children with her husband. Similarly TV actress Sakshi Tanwar, who had no wish of getting married, adopted a girl, Ditya, in 2018, when the latter was just nine months old. 

Single mothers from Hollywood

Mindy Kaling

Hollywood writer-actor and a practicing Hindu, Mindy Kaling been a mom to two children, Katherine (2017) and Spencer (2020). She has never disclosed the name of the father, but many speculate it’s her ex, BJ Novak, who she met while writing for The Office. He is also the godfather of the children.

Charlize Theron

The actress adopted her first daughter Jackson in 2012 from South Africa, where she had lived with her mother. Her decision was also driven by her own upbringing, when she witnessed children in orphanages in her community were in need from a very young age. She adopted another daughter, August, in 2015.

Sandra Bullock

She was married to TV personality Jesse Gregory James and they were trying to adopt a child, but before that her marriage fell apart due to a scandal in March 2010. Later that year, Bullock announced that she had proceeded alone with the plans to adopt a son, Louis Bardo Bullock, in January 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. In 2015, she adopted a daughter, Laila Bullock. She never got married and raised those children as a single parent.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

4
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

5
Nation

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained in Mumbai over 'Quit India' march

6
Himachal

Video: Horrific accident in Shimla's Chaila captured live on camera; speeding apple-laden truck crushes 2 to death; hits 4 vehicles

7
Nation

Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion: CJI on Ranjan Gogoi's statement in Rajya Sabha

8
Haryana

Enforcement Directorate raids house, office of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram

9
Chandigarh

ED raid at Panchkula cop’s house

10
Nation

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion debate LIVE: Opposition may not have confidence in PM Modi but people of India have, says Amit Shah

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

Harmanpreet Singh scores twice

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...

Debate on no-trust motion resumes in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi opens it

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...

'Misogynistic, indecent': Smriti slams Rahul Gandhi for flying kiss, BJP complains to Speaker

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus


Cities

View All

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Tarn Taran villagers left to fend for themselves amidst flood devastation

Sikh bodies ask govt to act in case of missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’

Amritsar MC cracks whip as over 200 buildings fail to get approval

BRTS crisis: Financial mismgmt leads to suspension of bus service

1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Bathinda: 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Chandigarh: Pay less fee for ‘zero-waste’ events

Using Chandigarh grounds for events to cost more, rent up by 50-200%

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft

9 injured in fire at sofa factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri

9 injured in fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri

Yamuna pollution: Supreme Court asks Delhi, Haryana to file status report; matter to be heard on October 3

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

NUH FLARE-UP: Migrant exodus hits realty, service sectors

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against AAP ex-councillor

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Youth robbed of car near Model Town in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 5K acres still under water, paddy resowing ruled out

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Kapurthala native gets $35K research grant from US-based health platform

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Rs 44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps

BJP criticises govt over law & order

Major theft case cracked with arrest of 2 suspects

Draft ward delimitation: PAC writes to Local Govt Director, raises objections

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Central team visits flood-affected villages in Patiala, Sangrur districts

Farmers protest against social media channel

Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

With solar plant, Patiala MC expects to save up to Rs 1.5L power bill