'It is all how you see it'

Designer JJ Valaya on Friday wowed the audience with his new collection, Baroda, on Day 4 of the India Couture Week 2023.
Baroda, a potpourri of superb craftsmanship and sophisticated design statements, develops through three distinct interpretations (chapters). In the first chapter (Art Deco), the collection traverses a fusion based on the craft of Lipan but interpreted in a medley of art deco lines and Mughal inlay motifs; it then moves on to a second chapter (Nomade) where Kutch motifs and mirror work rules albeit in a modern avatar; and finally moves to a third and final chapter (Royale) where the age-old Mashru fabric of Gujarat finds its soul mate in patterns inspired by Portuguese Azulejos tiles.
Talking about his collection, Valaya said, “I think in the end it is all what you see and how you see it. The communication language, to me, is the celebration of a very tricky past of Gujarat, where influences from the Mughal empire, the Maratha empire and Portuguese come together and we create a new sub-language but more than anything it is celebration of grand Indian wedding.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
10 cops injured as protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra’s Nashik
Thousands of young men take part in protest march
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...