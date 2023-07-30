'It is all how you see it'

ANI

Designer JJ Valaya on Friday wowed the audience with his new collection, Baroda, on Day 4 of the India Couture Week 2023.

Baroda, a potpourri of superb craftsmanship and sophisticated design statements, develops through three distinct interpretations (chapters). In the first chapter (Art Deco), the collection traverses a fusion based on the craft of Lipan but interpreted in a medley of art deco lines and Mughal inlay motifs; it then moves on to a second chapter (Nomade) where Kutch motifs and mirror work rules albeit in a modern avatar; and finally moves to a third and final chapter (Royale) where the age-old Mashru fabric of Gujarat finds its soul mate in patterns inspired by Portuguese Azulejos tiles.

Talking about his collection, Valaya said, “I think in the end it is all what you see and how you see it. The communication language, to me, is the celebration of a very tricky past of Gujarat, where influences from the Mughal empire, the Maratha empire and Portuguese come together and we create a new sub-language but more than anything it is celebration of grand Indian wedding.”