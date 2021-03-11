‘It is important to be visible’; Avika Gor on her career graph

Avika Gor will soon be seen on the big screen as she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920-Horrors of the Heart.

The young actress has been a part of the industry for over 14 years now and believes an actor should maintain his visibility, be it on screen or off screen.

She says, “It is important to be visible. And that is one of the reasons I never took any breaks. I never thought like other child actors that I would take a break during my teenage years and then make a comeback.”

The actress adds, “I really believe that visibility is something that has got me here and I believe that the love that I have received from my audience has been there because I was pretty much seen almost every day on TV screens for so many years. So, I think that it’s important. Actually, there are two sides to it. There are people who actually believe in the negative publicity as well just to be visible. I don’t see myself there.”