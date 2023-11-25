‘It is such an honour’: Alia Bhatt collaborates with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

ANI

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is back with another edition, and actress Alia Bhatt is all set to lend her support in bringing sustainability and storytelling together. The festival organisers on Friday said they were thrilled to join forces with Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The event is scheduled to take place from December 1-10 and is in its fourth year now. It is dedicated to leveraging the power of cinema to address pressing environmental issues.

Alia, celebrated for her conscientious approach and advocacy on social and environmental causes, is a natural choice for the role of an ‘advocate’ for the festival and everything it stands for, the organisers said.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt established their production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, to bring stories that were relevant, strike conversations and connect with a larger demographic. ALT EFF shares this vision, utilising the medium of film to engage audiences across the nation and prompt discussions on crucial topics.

This year, ALT EFF is set to make an even greater impact with screenings scheduled in over 20 cities throughout India. The films have been selected from across 50 countries.

Alia expressed her excitement through a statement, “It is such an honour to be associated with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023. Cinema is not just a form of entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for sparking an important conversation, and the festival is a great amalgamation of the same. At Eternal Sunshine Productions, our aim is to tell stories that evoke thought or change in whatever way possible and it’s such a joy for us at Eternal to be supporting a festival that wants to tell powerful stories while being environmentally conscious, driving meaningful change. As a young production company this will be instrumental learning and an important step towards fulfilling this vision.” The festival aims to reach diverse audiences, encouraging dialogue and promoting awareness of environmental challenges that demand collective attention.

