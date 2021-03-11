Sanjay Dutt pens a heartfelt note for KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, has taken the box office by storm. A couple of days ago, Yash shared a video in which he thanked everyone for the super success of the film and now Sanjay Dutt has penned a heartfelt note.

Taking to his social media on Saturday, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential…” The actor further said, “This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen.This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. ”