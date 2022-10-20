It was a creative adventure to be a part of an anthology that represents women’s voices, says Joy Sengupta

Joy Sengupta, who stars in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Womanly Voices, believes theatre is one creative medium which has embraced gender equality in a big way. When Lillete Dubey approached actor Joy Sengupta to act in this teleplay, he accepted the opportunity to be a part of one of the three stories in the anthology. Joy says, “This anthology represents women’s voices in Indian literature and presents astonishingly diverse milieus. There are stories such as Wajeda Tabassum’s Utran, Mahasweta Devi’s Shishu, and Gita Mehta’s haunting The Teacher’s Story mirrors life in all its richness and complexity.” According to Joy, these stories are universal, insightful, powerful and distinct. The Teacher’s Story, in which Joy stars, is a reminder of deep-seated hate and prejudices and he says, “Art must be a reflection of what’s happening around us, be it good, bad or ugly. Art divorced from society can never be relevant. At times, it can even become an intervention of ideas and offer solutions.”

Joy adds that his artistic choices reflect his personal convictions and says, “In theatre specifically, I tend to tilt towards themes, subjects and perspectives, which are closest to my world view. In that sense, yes, theatre showcases my personal voice as an artist.”