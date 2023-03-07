Ajay Devgn on action sequence with trishul

Bollywood star-filmmaker Ajay Devgn said he had to maintain “sensibility” and called it a “responsibility” about his fight sequence with a trishul in Bholaa.
Talking about his fight sequence with a trishul, a weapon used by lord by Shiva in Hindu mythology, Ajay said, “I think it was very interesting. It was a little difficult but new too. We had to design, execute and perform it. Had to maintain a sensibility and had a responsibility as I had a trishul in my hand.”
Bholaa is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithia, which released in 2019. Ajay has directed the film and is starring in it. The film also features Tabu.
Bholaa is all set to release on March 30. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail
The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...
Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice
Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted
Rishmeet Singh was walking home when he saw two unknown male...