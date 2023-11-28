Kunwar Amar, who is known for his stint in Dance India Dance, Nach Baliye 5 and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others, opened up about being part of Anupamaa, and shared about his equation with Rupali Ganguly, calling it a beautiful bond.
Kunwar says that he loves being part of the show. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. Kunwar plays the character of Tapesh aka Titu, a dancer and teacher at Anupamaa Dance Academy.
Talking about his equation with Rupali, Kunwar said, “Oh, it’s a beautiful bond. And it’s getting stronger day by day, she is a wonderful lady and always makes sure that all the scenes that we do come out well, he helps me and gives her feedback, I absolutely love and respect her, and we all share our lunch and keep it as real as a family.”
He shared that the show is quite the trendsetter and people love watching it.
“The response is really nice, receiving so much love from fans, and everyone is loving the character, the best compliment that I have been receiving is that this character is bringing a different shade and freshness which makes people smile,” he said. The show airs on Star Plus and Disney+Hotstar.
