It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

—IANS

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Stree, Mirzapur, has seven projects lined up for release this year.

Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, with no major announcement on the work front. However, the actor promises it’s going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.

The seven projects include Gulkanda Tales, Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Fukrey 3, Murder Mubarak, Kadak Singh and Metro Inn Dino. He has already started shooting for the much awaited Main Hoon Atal and will start shooting Stree 2. Clearing the air on his sudden disappearance, Pankaj said, “It’s nothing like I was missing from the scene, just that there is a process to make a movie which takes time.”