Docu-series on football stars on way

Budweiser is releasing a docu-series titled The Indian Football Story: The World is Yours To Take in collaboration with VICE Media. The three-part series pays homage to the rich and magnificent history of football in India.

Dissecting the journey of the sport in the Indian landscape, the documentary is a first-of-its-kind — an attempt at telling the untold story of India’s tryst with the World Cup in 1950. The series features renowned historians, legendary footballers, coaches and opinion leaders from the sports fraternity. Icons like Bhaichung Bhutia, Jaydeep Basu, Sailen Manna and Talimeren AO feature in the series, reminiscing the glorious days of football.

Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia says, “Growing up we heard stories of legends in the game, creating history and conquering the world’s attention and love. India is a land of immense talent and with the right support and encouragement, we are a force to reckon with. With this docu-series, we hope to motivate budding footballers and put India on the map of global football. I would like to thank Budweiser and VICE Media for celebrating the sport in all its splendour.”