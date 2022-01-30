Deepesh Bhan talks about his show 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai'

Calling Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai a landmark show, Deepesh Bhan says the show is like a special feeling. The actor plays the role of Malkhan in this Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli production. “The show has been on air for seven years and doing so well. There are no words to describe how we all feel and what success has done to us. We are happy with the name and fame it has given us, and being able to entertain the audience. The whole of India knows us and that’s a great experience. The show has made us understand how to stay happy; don’t stress thinking much about the future,” he says.

On how much he relates to his character, Deepesh adds, “In real life, I am not like Malkhan and have never harassed girls, I rather respect them a lot. Neither have I passed any lewd comments or behaved badly with anyone. The things that I have not done in real life, I am doing them in reel life because that is the character.”