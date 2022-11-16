It's a happy occasion

It was Children’s Day on Monday and several celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish their children on the special day. Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza talked about the sustainability lessons she is raising her son, Avyaan, with and also had a direct conversation with every kid through a video.
Karan Johar also shared a cute video of his twins Yash and Roohi dancing on the song Disco Deewane from his film Student Of The Year. Karan captioned the post as: “This is the third version of #discodeewane! Please take note @vishaldadlani and @shekharravjiani!”.
Preity Zinta shared a post with her twins Jai and Gia. She wrote a heartfelt message for her twins, “...The joys of parenthood and having children are all worthwhile. Happy Children’s Day to all of you...” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast kills 2 as Russian missiles cross into Poland; Moscow denies
Ukraine suffers heaviest Russian missile volley of war
Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert
Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...
Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25
The MSOs asked to furnish the details on the website, digita...