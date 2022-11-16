It's a happy occasion

It was Children’s Day on Monday and several celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish their children on the special day. Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza talked about the sustainability lessons she is raising her son, Avyaan, with and also had a direct conversation with every kid through a video.

Karan Johar with Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar also shared a cute video of his twins Yash and Roohi dancing on the song Disco Deewane from his film Student Of The Year. Karan captioned the post as: “This is the third version of #discodeewane! Please take note @vishaldadlani and @shekharravjiani!”.

Preity Zinta with Jai and Gia

Preity Zinta shared a post with her twins Jai and Gia. She wrote a heartfelt message for her twins, “...The joys of parenthood and having children are all worthwhile. Happy Children’s Day to all of you...” — TMS