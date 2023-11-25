It’s a mental game

Kunwar Amar, who is currently seen in the hit show Anupama, feels mental health of men is an important issue to be addressed.

“This is a topic that has been on my mind for quite some time now. Men’s mental health has been neglected so much by everyone that it has been accepted around the world that men don’t have emotional breakdowns! It is believed that they don’t go through stress, they don’t fall weak and cannot have personal issues. I feel it’s sad that we are failing to create a balance in our society and take care of each other,” he says.

While Women’s Day is hyped, Men’s Day comes and goes! He adds, “Everyone still expects men to fulfill their duty and earn money to provide for the family, but no one seems to care about the stress they go through. I feel just like men need to have more sensitivity towards women, women also need to have the same for men. All men need is someone to hold them tightly too!”