Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan rubbish dating rumours

Actors Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan were recently spotted in Mumbai for a brunch, which sparked dating rumours. But the cat is finally out of the bag. The have announced their upcoming collaboration, which is a romantic song.
Himansh says, “I’m thrilled to announce my upcoming track with Shakti Mohan, titled #DaayienBaayein, which is a beautiful love story. This music video is a gift to my audience for this Valentine’s Day.”
Shakti Mohan also adds, “We have put our heart and soul in this track and hopefully the audiences will shower their love and support as they have done in the past.”
The track has been sung by Yaseer Desai and composed by Goldie Sohel, who is also the lyricist of the song. The release date of the song has not been announced yet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...