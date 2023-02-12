Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan rubbish dating rumours

Actors Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan were recently spotted in Mumbai for a brunch, which sparked dating rumours. But the cat is finally out of the bag. The have announced their upcoming collaboration, which is a romantic song.

Himansh says, “I’m thrilled to announce my upcoming track with Shakti Mohan, titled #DaayienBaayein, which is a beautiful love story. This music video is a gift to my audience for this Valentine’s Day.”

Shakti Mohan also adds, “We have put our heart and soul in this track and hopefully the audiences will shower their love and support as they have done in the past.”

The track has been sung by Yaseer Desai and composed by Goldie Sohel, who is also the lyricist of the song. The release date of the song has not been announced yet.