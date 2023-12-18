It’s a soulful rendition

As an ode to Sony Entertainment Television’s epic, Shrimad Ramayan, the contestants of Indian Idol Season 14 lent their unique voice to the soulful tune in a special video.

Opening the doors for a new generation to experience the beauty and wisdom of Lord Ram’s journey, Sony Entertainment Television is bringing viewers the highly anticipated Shrimad Ramayan. Starring Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, Prachi Bansal as Mata Sita, Nikitin Dheer as Ravan, and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman, the show premieres on January 1, 2024. The makers have created a beautiful title track, composed by Lalit Sen, which transports audiences to an ancient spiritual era and highlights the virtues of Lord Ram.

In a seamless blend, this traditional and devotional bhajan is brought to life by the dynamic energy of the contesants of Indian Idol Season 14 — Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Menuka Poudel, Vaibhav Gupta, Ananya Pal and Utkarsh Wankhede — in a special promotional video.

Indian Idol judge Shreya Ghoshal says, “I am very proud that our talented contestants — Subhadeep, Menuka, Vaibhav, Ananya, and Utkarsh - have received this divine opportunity to lend their voice for the special promotional video of the title track of the channel’s upcoming divine saga, Shrimad Ramayan. I am also thankful to Lalit ji for giving this opportunity to our contestants. Shrimad Ramayan premieres on January 1, 2024, and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.