It's a testament to enduring spirit of single parent, says Mahesh Thakur on Aangan

IANS

Mahesh Thakur will be seen essaying the character of Jaidev Sharma in the upcoming show Aangan — Aapno Kaa, and has shared details about his role, revealing what drew him to play the same.

Aangan — Aapno Kaa is an endearing story of a daughter who is determined to fulfil her duties towards her father indefinitely. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heart-warming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

Mahesh embodies the character of the affectionate father, Jaidev. Having shouldered his three daughters’ upbringing single-handedly after his wife’s early passing, Jaidev remains a character with a positive approach to life.

Showcasing a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter Pallavi (played by Ayushi Khurana), Aangan promises to be a heartfelt journey of love and responsibility while showcasing how Pallavi supports a different approach towards marriage.

Talking about the same, he said, “As an artiste, it’s been a tremendous privilege to collaborate with Sony Sab — a channel that has been creating good content with progressive themes.”

“From the very first time I read the script of Aangan —Aapno Kaa, the character of Jaidev really drew me in. His journey, from his naval service days to losing his wife and then raising his three daughters alone, is a testament to the enduring spirit of a single parent. His relationship with his daughters is the centre of his life,” he added.

The show will soon air on Sony Sab.