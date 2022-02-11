Critically acclaimed West Side Story to debut on OTT on March 2

Steven Spielberg’s critically-acclaimed West Side Story is set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar in India on March 2.

Nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) and 11 Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno), West Side Story is the winner of three Golden Globe awards—Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (Rachel Zegler) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose).

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film’s creative team includes Kushner, who also served as an executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and Grammy Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score.

The West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features 21 songs from the film.