It's a weighty affair!

Nishant Malkhani, who essays the lead role in the series Johri, faced a stiff challenge of gaining weight to enact his character named Niraj Bodi, which is based on a real-life personality.

Johri traces the journey of a common man who transforms into a diamond mogul under the guidance of his uncle. The drama becomes more gripping when the narrative delves into the world of bank scams and frauds, portraying the rise and fall of a businessman. Nishant steps into the role of Niraj and Charu Asopa essays the enigmatic Mani.

Nishant says, “Since my character is based on a real-life personality, a lot of research has gone into preparing for my character in the show. The biggest challenge I faced was gaining weight. I’ve always been a fitness freak and had a good physique. But I had to stay away from the daily routine of fitness to gain weight and look like the character.”

Watch Johri on MX Player and Atrangii TV.