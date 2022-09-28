 In Chandigarh for Indus Valley International Film Festival, actor Saurabh Shukla and filmmaker Rahul Mittra talks to us… : The Tribune India

In Chandigarh for Indus Valley International Film Festival, actor Saurabh Shukla and filmmaker Rahul Mittra talks to us…

In Chandigarh for Indus Valley International Film Festival, actor Saurabh Shukla and filmmaker Rahul Mittra talks to us…

Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Sheetal

It’s not every day that we find two successful Bollywood personalities under one roof in Tricity, unless it’s a film promotion. So, to find actor Saurabh Shukla and filmmaker-producer Rahul Mittra together for a leisurely chat was too good an opportunity to miss!

I am pleased that even two-tier cities of India are now hosting film festivals. It will introduce us to diverse ideas, stories and folklore of the region and also inspire local artistes and filmmakers. — Rahul Mittra

In Chandigarh for the fourth edition of Indus Valley International Film Festival, they also found time to teach a thing or two to the budding artistes who aspire to join the industry.

“I don’t teach, I just talk,” says Shukla, who thinks he has much to take back from his masterclass/workshop as do the students. “For a session to be successful, an exchange of ideas is a must. I am happy to take back some lessons from the interactions. You give some and you take some, and that’s what motivates us to be a part of such festivals,” adds the Satya actor.

On the Oscar entry from India which was the case in 1998 when Jeans was chosen over his film Satya and this year Chhello Show over RRR or The Kashmir Files, Shukla refuses to be drawn into the debate. He says, “I am an actor and I am unaffected by what my film earns in the name of rewards or awards.”

Mittra too refuses to comment as he has not watched all the films in question.

From a journalist to brand expert to marketing professional to producer and then director, Rahul Mittra ultimately found his true calling in the film industry. Apart from that, “It’s sessions like these, which help me stay fresh in the game of producing. It’s my third festival in three months. Last month, I led a delegation to Norway for Bollywood Festival Norway. Before that in August, I was part of Namaste Vietnam Festival 2022. After Chandigarh, I will be heading to Srinagar Literary Festival. I often say I am just a call away for any discussion, festival or event as long as it is related to films. Though my father had no interest in movies, he used to take us, me and my elder brothers, to watch movies. And among us, only I was besotted.”

After acting in Torbaaz, a movie which he produced, Mittra is polishing his acting skills. He is a part of two upcoming projects as actor. He will be playing a politician in Randeep Hooda’s upcoming series. He also played an antagonist in a biopic based on Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Shukla too has completed a web series, Pop Kaun, by Farhad Samji. The second season of his series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will also release soon. In the meantime, he is enjoying the success of his recent thriller Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya.

Chandigarh connection

For Rahul Mittra, coming to City Beautiful is a nostalgic affair for he spent the first 16 years of his life here. Mittra has visited Sector 7 driving around House no 27 where he used to live with his late bureaucrat father MP Mittra. “I often used to spot Milkha Singh running on the side tracks. We would exchange pleasantries. I would love to visit Sector 17 before going back.”

It’s Shukla’s second visit to the city for a film festival. Earlier, he attended the Chandigarh University Music and Film Festival. He says, “You will find me at Sports Complex, Sector 23 whenever I am not shooting. When we were shooting for Babli Bouncer here, I played with almost every table tennis player from tricity.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

2
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

3
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

4
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

5
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

6
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

7
Brand Connect

Total Health Keto Gummies Australia & NZ Reviews, Chemist Warehouse, Shark Tank Shocking Side Effects 2022

8
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

9
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

10
Nation

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...

Himachal senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

A Bench led by CJI UU Lalit to hear it on Friday as the firs...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Eyeing revenue, CHB to lease out old building

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Dengue stings 33 in Panchkula district

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Demands not met, sanitation workers stay away from work

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Improve customer care services, bankers told

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested