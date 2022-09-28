In Chandigarh for Indus Valley International Film Festival, actor Saurabh Shukla and filmmaker Rahul Mittra talks to us…

Sheetal

It’s not every day that we find two successful Bollywood personalities under one roof in Tricity, unless it’s a film promotion. So, to find actor Saurabh Shukla and filmmaker-producer Rahul Mittra together for a leisurely chat was too good an opportunity to miss!

I am pleased that even two-tier cities of India are now hosting film festivals. It will introduce us to diverse ideas, stories and folklore of the region and also inspire local artistes and filmmakers. — Rahul Mittra

In Chandigarh for the fourth edition of Indus Valley International Film Festival, they also found time to teach a thing or two to the budding artistes who aspire to join the industry.

“I don’t teach, I just talk,” says Shukla, who thinks he has much to take back from his masterclass/workshop as do the students. “For a session to be successful, an exchange of ideas is a must. I am happy to take back some lessons from the interactions. You give some and you take some, and that’s what motivates us to be a part of such festivals,” adds the Satya actor.

On the Oscar entry from India which was the case in 1998 when Jeans was chosen over his film Satya and this year Chhello Show over RRR or The Kashmir Files, Shukla refuses to be drawn into the debate. He says, “I am an actor and I am unaffected by what my film earns in the name of rewards or awards.”

Mittra too refuses to comment as he has not watched all the films in question.

From a journalist to brand expert to marketing professional to producer and then director, Rahul Mittra ultimately found his true calling in the film industry. Apart from that, “It’s sessions like these, which help me stay fresh in the game of producing. It’s my third festival in three months. Last month, I led a delegation to Norway for Bollywood Festival Norway. Before that in August, I was part of Namaste Vietnam Festival 2022. After Chandigarh, I will be heading to Srinagar Literary Festival. I often say I am just a call away for any discussion, festival or event as long as it is related to films. Though my father had no interest in movies, he used to take us, me and my elder brothers, to watch movies. And among us, only I was besotted.”

After acting in Torbaaz, a movie which he produced, Mittra is polishing his acting skills. He is a part of two upcoming projects as actor. He will be playing a politician in Randeep Hooda’s upcoming series. He also played an antagonist in a biopic based on Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Shukla too has completed a web series, Pop Kaun, by Farhad Samji. The second season of his series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will also release soon. In the meantime, he is enjoying the success of his recent thriller Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya.

Chandigarh connection

For Rahul Mittra, coming to City Beautiful is a nostalgic affair for he spent the first 16 years of his life here. Mittra has visited Sector 7 driving around House no 27 where he used to live with his late bureaucrat father MP Mittra. “I often used to spot Milkha Singh running on the side tracks. We would exchange pleasantries. I would love to visit Sector 17 before going back.”

It’s Shukla’s second visit to the city for a film festival. Earlier, he attended the Chandigarh University Music and Film Festival. He says, “You will find me at Sports Complex, Sector 23 whenever I am not shooting. When we were shooting for Babli Bouncer here, I played with almost every table tennis player from tricity.”