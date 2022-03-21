It's a wrap for Ek Villain Returns!

Ek Villain Returns, the action-thriller franchises, has completed the last leg of the shoot and is all set for a big-bang Eid release on July 8. Releasing eight years after the first instalment of the franchise, the multi-starer film has some high-octane action pieces along with major twists in its plot, and much like its predecessor, the music of the film is one of the most anticipated albums of the year!

Producer Ekta Kapoor said, “The idea is to make it bigger and wilder than its first instalment. Given the nature of the genre, we’ve had to tide through the pandemic and ensure we present a visual and thrilling experience like never before!” Meanwhile, filmmaker Mohit Suri added, “Ek Villain Returns is my dream project.”