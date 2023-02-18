An exhibition of 50 artists in City Beautiful reflects their work from the pandemic period

The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with Indian Creative Minds, New Delhi, organised a group exhibition titled Different Perspectives presenting 50 artists from Chandigarh and Delhi. These artworks were also featured in the coffee table book Indian Art during Lockdown period, authored by Mannoj Kumar Tripathy and published in 2021. The show was held at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, on Thursday and will be on display till February 22.
It showcases the works created by the artists during the pandemic period. The 50 artists have presented their works ahead of the three-day Rose Festival’s 51st edition. Each artwork reflects a new perspective and almost all artists included vibrant colours, nature and animals in their works. While some artists were motivated to try new mediums, many delved within to reinvent the medium of their expertise. The artists participating in this show include, Aradhana Tandon, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Asurvedh, Bhagat Singh, Bhim Malhotra, DS Kapoor, Indu Tripathy, Kavita Nayar, Neerja Peters, among others.
In extension of this event, there will be a slide presentation by artist Jagannath Panda on February 28. Well-known Indian art critic, art historian and a former Vice Chairman of the Sarabhai Foundation Prof B N Goswami will preside over the closing episode of the show.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party leaders to discuss road ahead after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena
In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the na...
Sahil Gehlot’s father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case
All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish...
12 cheetahs set to arrive in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa today
These cheetahs - seven males and five females - comprise the...
BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons
Recovers 20 packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, tw...
Indian-origin man in UK jailed for life for father's murder with champagne bottle
Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, is convicted following a trial at...