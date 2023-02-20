Julia Garner refuses to give up acting as she's 'not good' at other things

Julia Garner, who nearly gave up acting, eventually shot to stardom with Netflix drama series Ozark and went on to achieve critical acclaim for her role as disgraced socialite Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna. She admitted that she had a “tough” few years in her early twenties when she was considered “too old” for the business.

“When I was 21, I had a pretty dry year. This was before I got Ozark. It wasn’t a great year for me as an actor. I felt a little hopeless. I wasn’t getting jobs for a few months. It was really hard. I remember thinking, if I’m still in the same place in five years, I don’t want to do this,” she said.

However, the Dirty John actress went on to explain that she decided she “wasn’t good” at many other things so found the impetus to continue with her career despite the setbacks. She said, “So, I’m going to be honest. I’m not good at a lot of things, so I was like, ‘this acting thing better work out.’ I’m decent at acting. And I just continued to have the stamina, worked really hard, and not have entitlement.” —IANS