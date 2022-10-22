It’s all glitter at celebs’ Diwali parties

Diwali celebrations in B-town that started with Ayushmann Khurrana’s house party, continue to create a buzz as many celebs are throwing grand parties after two years of the pandemic.
While Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and producer Ramesh Taurani recently hosted Diwali parties at their respective residences, it was designer Manish Malhotra’s grand festive bash that stole the limelight.
The event, which was held on Thursday (October 20) evening, saw who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.
Guests who graced Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party included Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and many others.
The evening turned out to be a grand fashion extravaganza with celebrities wearing their best ethnic attire.
From sarees to lehenga-choli to traditional gowns, B-town ladies lit up the venue in vibrant colours, while most of the men were seen in kurta pajamas.
