Director George Miller returns to cinemas with Three Thousand Years of Longing

We’ve all had that childhood dream, the one where a genie pops out of nowhere and presents us with three wishes! What if you actually chance upon a genie in real life? Would you wish for money or happiness or would you wish for it all? Well, Tilda Swinton is stuck in one such dilemma as Idris Elba magically appears in front of her eyes as a genie!
Three Thousand Years of Longing takes us on a whirlwind journey filled with mesmerising fantasy and great fun.
The film tells the story of Alithea Binnie (Swinton), an academician who has nothing but loneliness for company. When she accidentally awakens a mysterious ‘djinn’ (Elba), Alithea has to choose whether to accept his offer of three wishes or tread with caution. What happens next forms the crux of this visual spectacle.
Directed by George Miller, the maestro behind epic blockbusters such as the Mad Max franchise, the movie marks the Academy Award winning filmmaker’s return to the big screen after seven years. PVR Pictures Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, among others, will hit the cinemas on August 26.
— TMS
