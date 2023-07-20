It’s bawaal time!

ANI

On Tuesday night, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor attended the star-studded screening of their film Bawaal in Mumbai. Janhvi looked stunning in a silver sequin gown. She opted for minimal make-up and kept her hair open.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Before attending the screening, Janhvi took to Instagram and shared pictures of her glittery dress. “Bawaal,” she captioned the post.

Tamannaah Bhatia

On the other hand, Varun made a stylish entry in a black suit that he paired with a white shirt and a black tie.

Tiger Shroff

His wife Natasha Dalal also joined him for the special night. Who’s who of Bollywood turned up for the screening. Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia came for the screening to show their support to the Bawaal team.

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Manish Malhotra, Elli AvrRam, Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Avneet Kaur and Isabelle also showed their presence. Bawaal will be out on Prime Video on July 21.

