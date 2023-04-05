It's century for dadi Sheela Sharma

Sheela Sharma portrays the character of dadi in Rabb Se Hai Dua that has recently completed 100 episodes. The actor shares how the team is celebrating the milestone and what she feels has worked for the show.

“I would first like to congratulate the entire team. I am thrilled that our show has completed 100 episodes and I’m praying for many more 100s to come,” she continues, “I am glad that the show has made a connect with the audience. We all are trying our best to entertain our viewers, so this positive feedback means a lot. My experience of working with Prateek Sharma ji and Studio LSD have been amazing. Sharma ji is the perfect producer, who cares for the entire team. He makes us feel like a big family. Dil se duaa nikalti hai un ke liye.”