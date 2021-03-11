Hina Khan on not being invited to Cannes opening ceremony

The India Pavilion at Cannes 2022 was recently inaugurated by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and many prominent celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela and singer Mame Khan attended the event. However, actress Hina Khan was not invited for the event. Hina, who walked the red carpet at Cannes on Thursday in an off-shoulder lavender gown, is at Cannes for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

The actress spoke about not being invited to Cannes opening ceremony and expressed her disappointment during media interactions and said, “There was this opening ceremony and an event happened in the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, not just from Bollywood, but also singers too. I am proud of them but at the same time, it is disheartening that I was not there. They were doing ghoomar. I saw that video and I am proud of my country. I don’t blame the celebrities. I feel it’s the people on the field who act.”