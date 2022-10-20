It's 'Happy Wali Diwali' this weekend with Govinda and his family

Diwali is here and celebrating the festivities with much enthusiasm is Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol Season 13.

Joining host Aditya Narayan this weekend will be Harsh Limbachiyaa. Both of them will be increasing the entertainment quotient a notch higher with their wit and humour. Not just this, surprising everyone will be everyone's favourite Chi Chi aka Govinda along with his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja in the Sunday special episode.

Judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, the upcoming weekend episode on Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm will be a visual delight. Opening the festivities on the show with firecrackers and a 100 kg laddoo, the singing reality show will make this Diwali special for all contestants. The actor will also be seen grooving with judge Neha Kakkar on his popular number Mai Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.

During the shooting Govinda made an offer to contestant Vineet Singh to sing in his next film.