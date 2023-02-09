‘It’s important to face failure,’ says Jazzy B as he talks about Punjabi music and streaming platforms

Sheetal

Since the launch of Spotify in India back in 2019, the consumption of Punjabi music has grown exponentially on the music streaming platform.

It recently hosted a masterclass for the artiste community in Chandigarh to talk about how to make the most of the platform for growth.

Leading voices from the Punjabi music industry, including singer Jazzy B, lyricist, composer and producer Bunty Bains and Speed Records founder and director Satvinder Singh Kohli, were present at the event to share their perspectives.

Talking to aspiring artistes, Jazzy B said, “When you deliver a successful number, you either start to produce similar kind of music or go through the same process to deliver another hit. But it’s important to face failure. Only then you experiment and reinvent yourself. Otherwise, you play safe which spells the death of an artiste.”

About streaming platforms, Jazzy B holds an opinion that it has enabled artistes to focus on their music rather than video. In other words, “It’s like bringing the old music back when gems like Muhammad Sadiq concentrated on releasing audio cassettes.’ He also urged the listeners to explore regional music.