It’s not free!: Tom Holland didn’t pay his water bill for five years

Actor Tom Holland said he didn’t pay his water bill for five years because he thought water was for free. The 27-year-old star recently took a year off from Hollywood so he could ‘organise’ his life and one of the first things he discovered was that he was going to have to start paying for water at his home!
He told: “My year off had nothing to do with work, it had everything to do with my age and growing up. I’ve been doing this since I was 11 on stage in London and haven’t had a break since.
“I found out that I wasn’t paying my water bill for five years, but only because I didn’t know you had to do that. I just thought that water was free in England.” Holland’s latest project is The Crowded Room.
