Sajid Khan's directorial comeback 100 % to star Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with reality show Bigg Boss 13. Since then, there had been speculations of Shehnaaz making her Bollywood debut, and while reports of her being a part of Salman Khan-starrer have been doing the rounds for quite a while and even the actress confirmed being a part of it, on August 29, an announcement was made of her next official Hindi film.
Sajid Khan, who last directed the 2014 film Humshakals, will be returning to the director’s chair to helm a family entertainer titled 100 %.
The film stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. The film is set against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies. It promises to be full of comedy, action and chaos.
