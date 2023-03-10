It's official

Singer-rapper King has hooked us to the peppy beats of his romantic number, Maan Meri Jaan, and now the breaking news is that he is collaborating with Nick Jonas for the reprised version of the song.

King shot to fame after contesting in MTV Hustle and soon become a hip-hop sensation although he didn’t win the reality show.

The news was made public by American pop-star Nick Jonas on his Instagram handle. He wrote, Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save.”

Nick and King now follow each other on Instagram and the latter even commented on his post, “Let’s go.”

King also shared on his handle the same post and caption, announcing the big global collaboration. King made his Bollywood debut with Sahi Galat in Ajay Devgan’s Drishyam 2.