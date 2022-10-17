Zahrah Khan says most of her songs have been recorded during lockdown

Riding high on the success of chartbusters, including Aafat from movie Liger, singer-actress Zahrah Khan is elated about the overwhelming response for her latest song Kinna Sonna from upcoming movie Phone Bhoot featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Interestingly, Zahrah had her latest songs during the lockdown period. She says, “Most of my songs, including Aafat, Nach Punjaban and Kinna Sonna were recorded during the lockdown. I was the busiest in the lockdown because I was just working back-to-back.”

She adds, “It’s like the seeds were sown in 2020 and it all started booming in 2021! Even Harfunn Maula, which was my first playback release, was also recorded during the lockdown.”

Talking about her latest hit, Kinna Sonna, Zahra says, “I recorded the song around August or September 2020, and it’s one of my personal favourites as my voice texture is raw and real.”

