'It's quite incredible!'

Actress Jessica Chastain insists it is ‘really important’ for her to raise awareness about the ongoing protests in Iran, as she hails the ‘women-led revolution’ taking place in the country. The Good Nurse actress used her Twitter account in September to highlight the tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly killed by the country’s moral police for not wearing her hijab correctly.

She later said: “It’s really important for me to use my platform to amplify anyone’s struggle for freedom, peace and safety. And what’s happening in Iran right now is heart-breaking for me. I’m following the news every day as I hope everyone is and my heart is with those girls.” Chastain praised the ‘strength’ of the women in speaking out and hailed their actions as ‘incredible’. She added: “This is a women-led revolution. And I have such belief in them, and I send them so much strength, love and support. And I think it’s incredible what they’re doing.” — IANS