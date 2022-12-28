Kim Kardashian emotionally reflects on co-parenting with Kanye West

American media personality Kim Kardashian recently reflected on the complexities of co-parenting with ex-Kanye West.
During the last episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, she said, “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world.” Stating that she will continue to protect her kids “for as long as I can”, Kim broke down noting, “It’s hard. S—t like co-parenting, it’s really hard.”
She also reflected on the impact of her own relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr. “I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I want for them,” she continued.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother