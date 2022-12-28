Kim Kardashian emotionally reflects on co-parenting with Kanye West

ANI

American media personality Kim Kardashian recently reflected on the complexities of co-parenting with ex-Kanye West.

During the last episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, she said, “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world.” Stating that she will continue to protect her kids “for as long as I can”, Kim broke down noting, “It’s hard. S—t like co-parenting, it’s really hard.”

She also reflected on the impact of her own relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr. “I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I want for them,” she continued.