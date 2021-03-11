Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’ is now titled ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

Yash Raj Films’ first historical film Prithviraj has been re-titled Samrat Prithviraj. YRF has opened advance bookings of the film from today (May 29). The film’s lead actor, Akshay Kumar says, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life is truly inspirational. The values he stood for, the courage he wielded, the purity he had in his heart and the love he had for his motherland, makes him an exceptional human being. He is a great example of what an Indian should be.”

The actor adds, “I want all kids to watch Samrat Prithviraj and hope it becomes a part of the curriculum in schools. It is a film that can teach us many things. I’m honoured to be bringing the story of this legendary warrior to the children.”