Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’ is now titled ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

Yash Raj Films’ first historical film Prithviraj has been re-titled Samrat Prithviraj. YRF has opened advance bookings of the film from today (May 29). The film’s lead actor, Akshay Kumar says, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life is truly inspirational. The values he stood for, the courage he wielded, the purity he had in his heart and the love he had for his motherland, makes him an exceptional human being. He is a great example of what an Indian should be.”
The actor adds, “I want all kids to watch Samrat Prithviraj and hope it becomes a part of the curriculum in schools. It is a film that can teach us many things. I’m honoured to be bringing the story of this legendary warrior to the children.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US surpasses China as India’s biggest trading partner in FY22 at $119.42 billon
Exports to the US increased to USD 76.11 billion in 2021-22 ...
Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge
The virus spreads via contact with bodily fluids, lesions on...
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments
The complaint was filed by Mumbai-based Raza Academy
Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit
Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...
‘Mann ki Baat’: PM lauds growth of unicorns, says trend reflects buoyant spirit of ‘new India’
Says total worth of these unicorns is Rs 330 billion dollars