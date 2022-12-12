Watch bhai-behen taking on the world

Amazon miniTV is gearing up to premiere a hilarious and relatable web series, Bhai-Behen vs The World, showcasing the relationship between a brother and his sister.

The streaming service today unveiled the trailer that would see real-life brother-sister duo Shubham and Saloni Gaur in the lead roles. Created by Team Yellow Montage, it will stream for free, from December 12. Saloni said, “Our bhai-behen content has received a lot of love always.”