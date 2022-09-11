It's tough going

Singer Robbie Williams says he could easily have competed in an Olympic Games for ‘self-hatred’ and still battle his natural desire to be morbidly obese. The former drink and drug user, 48, added his substance abuse took him to ‘faraway places’ and shared that his ego was not what some people think, as he ended up convinced he couldn’t sing and hating his body…If there was an Olympics for self-hatred I would represent my country.”
Williams, who is clean and happier now, thanks to his wife Ayda Field, 43, and their four children Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Colette, four, and two-year-old Beau, added about still constantly battling his weight: “I have lost weight but it is a constant fight. Inside me there’s a giant person…” —IANS
