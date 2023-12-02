It’s woman power to the fore!

Sheetal

What started as an experiment — with Punjabi films like Channo Kamli Yaar Di, Nidhi Singh, Ardab Mutiyaran and Guddiyaan Patole — has become a trend in 2023; female-centric films are sure gaining ground in Pollywood! Here are some of the noticeable female-led movies of the year and how these have changed the way Punjabi cinema is being perceived.

Fresh pair

Kali Jotta

The fresh pair of Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaj impressed the audience and the subject of the film left them teary-eyed — a rare phenomenon in Punjabi films, since comedy is the staple diet. The February release didn’t just work at the box-office, but also did wonders on OTT, becoming the most-watched Punjabi film online. The story revolves around Rabia (Neeru) and the harassment she faces at the hands of her colleagues. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

Message of equality

Godday Godday Chaa

This period film recalls times when females were not allowed to go for the wedding of any of their relatives or even their own sons. The lead actress, Sonam Bajwa, takes a step forward to represent the rights of women of her village. Her husband supports her, while other men remain against their wives. It also stars Tania as the younger sister of Sonam. The film has strong female ensemble cast, while actors Gitaz Bindrakhia and Gurjazz support them. It tells a tale of old times with a dose of humour, yet the message of equality is served hot.

Fighting back

Chidiyan Da Chamba

In this film, four girls, who are victims of cruelty in a male-dominated society, decide to act against the injustice. Surrounded by difficulties, the girls still choose weapons for their safety. With four different stories, the movie stars Amyra Dastur, Sharan Kaur, Neha Pawar and Prabh Grewal. It has been directed is directed by Prem Singh Sidhu.

Fun & emotion

Buhey Bariyan

With an ensemble cast including Nirmal Rishi, Neeru Bajwa, Gurpreet Bhangu, Seema Kaushal, Simone Singh and Rubina Bajwa, Buhey Bariyan offers a strong message, along with moments of fun and emotion. Directed by Uday Partap Singh, the film also also gave the supporting female actresses well-deserved screen space to showcase their acting prowess. For many, veteran actress Nirmal Rishi was the hero of the film!

Neeru Bajwa

GEMS FROM THE PAST

Being tough

Criminal (2022)

Neeru Bajwa’s Criminal reflects the power of a woman who can cross all lines to save her family. A story of one night, it revolves around a couple whose house is taken over by five criminals, who have escaped the police. Neeru’s character saves the day.

Timeless character

Ardab Mutiyaaran (2019)

Although the movie is a romantic comedy, it highlights the female character as a strong and brave one. Sonam Bajwa’s character, Babbu Bains, has become timeless after the film. Even many popular dialogues by Babbu have made it to viral reels. A popular song sung by the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, Jatti jeone morh di bandook wargi, is the highpoint of the film.

Eternal bond

Guddiyaan Patole (2019)

The name actually refers to the dolls and soft toys that girls used to play with. The movie stars Sonam Bajwa and Tania as two sisters, who are forced to visit their maternal house in Punjab. They have complications boding with their naani, played by Nirmal Rishi. The movie focuses on the love between a mother and a daughter.

Seeking revenge

Needhi Singh (2016)

An underrated film, starring Kulraj Randhawa in a titular character, this film is about a woman standing up against injustice. Needhi, a strong-headed woman, takes upon herself the task of seeking revenge on behalf of her friend. The film is based on true events that took place in a Punjab village .

(Inputs by Harleen Kaur)