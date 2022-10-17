It will be a working Diwali for Ihana Dhillon

Ihana Dhillon will not be able to have a grand Diwali celebration this year due to her work commitments. The actress says, “I’m excited for the Diwali celebration and feel immensely happy to see the atmosphere that people have created around. However, it is going to be a working Diwali for me.”

Ihana has no regrets even if she is working on Diwali. She says, “Yes, I will miss being with my family but that’s fine. After All, it is nothing less than a celebration when I’m with them. Besides, I have learnt from my family itself that work is the best way to celebrate any special occasion. But I do wish everyone a happy Diwali. I hope everyone celebrates it with happiness, safety, and lots of positivity which the festival stands for. And, do not forget to look after the fur babies around who gets easily affected by the noise of the crackers.”

