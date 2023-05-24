It's wrap for Rafuchakkar

A wrap-up party hosted by creative duo Arjun and Kartk marked the completion of the web series Rafuchakkar.
Starring Maniesh Paul, Priya Bapat and others, the series is directed by Ritam Srivastava and is a creative effort by GSEAMS founders Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. The party was attended by Maniesh Paul, Priya Bapat and Aksha Pardasany along with the Jio Cinema team and other celebrities, including Shirin Sewani, Aamir Ali, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.
Arjun and Kartk describe the web series as a groundbreaking Indian show with high production values and a gripping storyline. Rafuchakkar is set to premiere soon on JioCinema.
