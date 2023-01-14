'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' on way

ZEE5 begins 2023 on an exciting note with the trailer release of its next original series, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. Directed by National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, the show stars Regina Cassandra, as a strong and dedicated IPS officer, alongside Sumeet Vyas, Barun Sobti, Chandan Roy, Mita Vashisht, Deepika Amin, and Sandeep Dhabale. It will stream on ZEE5 from January 26, 2023. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Inspired by true events, the show sheds light on the complexities officers must face in order to fulfill their duties. Director Srijit said, “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is an unfettered creation of bravery and valour of female officers. They say police or the Army is an unforgiving place for any officer, and the thought behind this show was to capture that. It is an ode to innumerable officers in the police force who have shown courage, resolve and leadership in equal measure. This is my sincere attempt towards shattering the mindset of those who belittle women or cast doubts on their capabilities.”
