Jaaved Jaaferi wishes Bhuvan Bam good luck for Takeshi's Castle Reboot

The countdown for Takeshi’s Castle Reboot has begun, with fans and viewers all excited to see Bhuvan Bam step into the shoes of the iconic commentator from everyone’s childhood.

Among the excited audiences is the legendary voice behind the original show, Jaaved Jaaferi. With nostalgic waves hitting kids from the 90s, Jaaferi joined the bandwagon and took to Instagram and said — “Best wishes to Bhuvan Bam and Prime Video” as he shared the recently released rib-tickling trailer!

Returning after more than three decades, this new version of the Japanese cult-classic game show will feature Bhuvan Bam’s alter ego Titu Mama as the commentator. The series will premiere with eight episodes on Prime Video from November 2.