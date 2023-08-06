Jackie's bold avatar in Jailer

ANI

Actor Jackie Shroff is all set to make waves in the South Indian film industry with his power-packed performance in the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. The makers on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the movie. The showcase video introduced Rajinikanth's character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, in two different avatars.

While the trailer provides just a glimpse of Jackie, it has been enough to stir excitement. Portraying a negative character, Jackie's appearance exudes an aura of authority and power. In the trailer, he is seen donning a bold and intense look, which has left the audience in awe.

Sporting a traditional touch, Jackie Shroff wears a striking red tikka on his forehead and adorns an earring. Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin. The film is touted as an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, among others. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film. Apart from this, Jackie will be next seen in 'Baap' alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.